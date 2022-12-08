U.S. dollar slips amid recession concerns

The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Wednesday, driven by concerns that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening could slide the economy into a recession.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.45 percent to 105.1000.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0515 U.S. dollars from 1.0467 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2215 U.S. dollars from 1.2142 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 136.32 Japanese yen, lower than 136.90 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9396 Swiss francs from 0.9419 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3648 Canadian dollars from 1.3657 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar fell to 10.3599 Swedish Kronor from 10.4210 Swedish Kronor.