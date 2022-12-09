Blast kills 5 civilians in Afghanistan’s western Farah province

Five civilians, all members of the same family, were killed as an explosive device went off in Farahrod district of the western Farah province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Nasim Badri said Friday.

The blast, according to the officer, took place on Thursday afternoon when some members of the ill-fated family were working in their field in Nawialaqini village and suddenly a device exploded, killing the five people on the spot and injuring two others.

Without providing more details, the officer said that an investigation had been initiated into the deadly incident.

War-torn Afghanistan has been regarded as the most mine-contaminated country as countless mines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnances have been left over from the past four decades of war, which often claim the lives of people mostly children. ■