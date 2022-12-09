Pakistani police thwart major terror bid

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistani police foiled a major terror bid in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and arrested four terrorists, the CTD said on Friday.

CTD personnel conducted a joint intelligence-based operation with security forces in Lakki Marwat district of the province and arrested four militants belonging to a proscribed organization, according to the CTD in KP.

The arrested terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities including targeted killings of police personnel, extortion, and attacks on police installations, said the CTD, adding that the militants were also planning to launch attacks in the province.

The CTD also recovered arms and ammunition, and other sensitive materials during the operation.

The arrested persons have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations. ■