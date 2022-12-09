Palestine signs 80.65-million-euro agreements with European institutions

RAMALLAH – Palestine and European institutions on Wednesday signed a number of investment and financing agreements worth 80.65 million euros (84.83 million U.S. dollars) to promote economic development in the Palestinian territories.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the European Union-Palestine Business Forum, which was held in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye, Palestinian and European business leaders, bankers, investors and government representatives attended the forum.

The Palestinian government and the EU signed a financing agreement worth 30.5 million euros (32.08 million dollars) to enhance growth by supporting private sector projects, Ishtaye’s office said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the two sides set conditions for benefiting from these projects by the beginning of 2023.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as French, Dutch and Italian financial institutions also signed loan agreements amounting to 50.15 million euros (52.75 million U.S. dollars) to support Palestinian startups, employment and economic growth.