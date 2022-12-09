Severe cyclonic storm Mandous to cross India’s coastal areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said severe cyclonic storm Mandous is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast during midnight or early Saturday.

“The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 8:30 a.m. local time.”

The cyclone is being monitored by Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai,” the IMD in a statement said.

“It is likely to reduce to light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh on Saturday,” the IMD said.

The capital city of Tamil Nadu — Chennai woke up to torrential rain on Friday under the influence of Mandous.

All shops on the beaches have been shut and over 5,000 relief centers have been opened across Tamil Nadu. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams in 10 districts here, with boats and tree cutters deployed in vulnerable areas.

In Puducherry, all schools and colleges have been declared shut for two days, reports said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday evening as sea condition is likely to remain high and very rough.

The IMD said the storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the time of landfall.

People have been advised to remain cautious while going outside and to keep clear of vulnerable structures. ■