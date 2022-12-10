4 terrorists killed in clash with police in NW Pakistan

Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

The incident happened in the Nowshehra district where the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a search and clearance operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the militants, the spokesperson added.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire at the police search team, and the police fired back and killed four assailants, the spokesperson said.

The identities of the killed terrorists were not revealed.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists. ■