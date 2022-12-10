Botswana raises awareness about social ills through art exhibition

Botswana commemorated the “Nna le Seabe,” which translates to “have a say or play a role,” art awareness exhibition on Friday to raise awareness about social ills affecting the country, such as HIV/AIDS, gender-based violence (GBV), drug abuse and COVID-19.

Buti Billy, Assistant Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport, and Culture, stated at the exhibition’s official opening in National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone, Botswana, that the exhibition allows artists to contribute to the difficult task of playing a role in addressing society’s many challenges.

The Botswana Police recorded 3,549 GBV cases in the first quarter of 2022, compared to around 2,000 GBV cases in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 77 percent increase in GBV cases during that time period.

“All kinds of interventions and strategies have been adopted to lay a roadmap for our journey through time, and yet these issues have continued unabated, and hence we are here today using this exhibition to upraise our people on what the effects of these are on society,” said Billy.

The exhibition also serves as social commentary and an artistic reflection on society. This is something they frequently accomplish by concentrating on particular topics and offering upbeat messages meant to address any problems that might be negatively affecting society, Billy added.

The exhibition is an annual event held by the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, which aims to use visual art mediums to raise awareness about social ills. This year’s exhibition, themed “Art as a tool to unpack social ills,” will be open until January 31, 2023. ■