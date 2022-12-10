Canada approves first bivalent COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11

Health Canada on Friday authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children 5 to 11 years of age.

This is the first bivalent COVID-19 booster authorized for use in this age group that targets the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, Health Canada said in a press release.

According to the release, Health Canada previously authorized this bivalent booster for use in individuals 12 years of age and older on Oct. 7, 2022. While the formulation for children 5 to 11 years of age is the same, the dose is one-third of that authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older.

The release said that after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks.

Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect families and communities against COVID-19, Health Canada said. ■