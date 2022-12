On the evening of 10 December 2016, two explosions caused by a car bombing and suicide bombing in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş municipality killed 48 people and injured 166 others.

39 of those killed were police officers, 7 were civilians and 2 were perpetrators. The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) assumed responsibility, claiming that their members killed more than 100 police officers.

The day following the bombing was declared a day of national mourning in Turkey.