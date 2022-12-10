Over 2,000 athletes race in ironman triathlon at New Zealand’s Lake Taupo

More than 2,000 athletes from over 40 countries and regions competed in two ironman triathlon races in heavy rain, both held on Saturday inside and around New Zealand’s Lake Taupo, the largest freshwater lake in Australasia.

Ironman New Zealand sees athletes take on a 3.8km swim starting and finishing on the shores of Lake Taupo, a 180km ride taking in the rural landscape surrounding Taupo, and a 42.2km run along the lakefront. Ironman 70.3 (miles) New Zealand athletes will swim 1.9km, bike 90km, and run 21.1km.

Auckland-based Dan Plews claimed the overall men’s age-group title in 8:50:12, while Melbourne-based Vanessa Murray won the women’s event, crossing the line in 9:41:10.

The 70.3 (miles) competition for the half distances was also held, as New Zealand’s Jack Moody pocketed the men’s gold in 3:49:18 and Anna Bergsten of Sweden titled the women’s in 4:21:09.

Postponed from its usual date in March to December due to the COVID restrictions in place earlier this year, Ironman New Zealand welcomed international athletes back to the event for the first time since 2020. Athletes traveled to New Zealand from over 40 countries and regions, including Australia, China, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United States, Britain, and South Africa.

Ironman New Zealand is the original Ironman qualifying event – it started offering slots to the world championship in 1985, a year before Ironman Canada became an official qualifying event for Kona. The race took place in Auckland until 1998, then moved to its current venue of Taupo. ■