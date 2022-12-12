Credibility of the European Union at stake

A Belgian judge has charged four people over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros in Brussels on Friday as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption.

Among the arrested was European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili – believed to be one of those charged.

Prosecutors suspect a Gulf state – reportedly Qatar – tried to influence parliament by donating money or gifts.