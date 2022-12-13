Boeing’s Spectrolab to power Earth surface survey mission

Boeing announced on Monday that as the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission begins its survey of Earth’s surface, the satellite will get power from solar cells built by Spectrolab, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing.

The SWOT satellite, targeted to launch this month, will conduct the first global survey of water on the Earth surface, observe the fine details of the ocean’s surface topography, and measure how water bodies change over time.

The spacecraft will be powered by a six-panel solar array, containing 3,360 of Spectrolab’s NeXt Triple Junction (XTJ) solar cells. These advanced cells pull power from multiple wavelengths, allowing higher efficiencies not possible with commercially available silicon solar cell technology, the company said.

“Our Spectrolab team knows our efforts to power space programs improve life on Earth. Learning more about our changing planet is key to that mission,” said Tony Mueller, president of Spectrolab. “We’re excited Spectrolab solar cells will be powering the first spacecraft to survey nearly all water on the Earth’s surface.”

SWOT’s instruments will measure the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs and oceans in higher definition than ever before. The data will inform water equity and water management decisions, provide new insights into Earth’s water and energy cycle, and help to prepare communities for rising seas and changing coastlines in a warming climate, according to Boeing.

Spectrolab has produced more than 6.5 million gallium-arsenide solar cells for more than 1,000 spacecraft over the last 65 years, it said. ■