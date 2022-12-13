EU hits Iran with new sanctions

The foreign affairs ministers of the European Union (EU) member states on Monday agreed on new sanctions targeting Iran’s senior officials and top state media employees over Iran’s recent treatment of protests.

According to the statement released after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the ministers also imposed sanctions on individuals they believe are linked to supplying Russia with explosive drones to use in its conflict with Ukraine.

The Council added 20 individuals and one entity to the list of those subject to restrictive measures in the context of the existing Iran human rights sanctions regime.

The Council also added four individuals and four entities to the list of those subject to restrictive measures for “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Restrictive measures comprise an asset freeze, a travel ban to the EU and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed.

Monday’s sanctions follow those issued on Oct. 17, Oct. 20 and Nov. 14. ■