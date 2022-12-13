Floods and landslides in Turkey’s southern Kumluca district

ANKARA – A downpour heaviest in years caused severe, destroying bridges and sweeping away cars, local authorities said Monday.

The rain started on Sunday night and grew into a downpour after midnight, with power outages experienced from time to time in Kumluca as the rain kept lashing down.

“We have not seen such a disaster in the district for 50 years. Floods have destroyed the bridges, damaged buildings, drifted cars, and overflew the greenhouses,” Mustafa Koseoglu, mayor of Kumluca district of Antalya Province, told Turkish NTV news channel.

A crisis center has been created, he said, adding no casualties and missing people have been reported so far.

The primary and secondary schools have been suspended for one day in the Kumluca and Finike districts of Antalya.