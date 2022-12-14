UN chief strongly condemns attack on Kabul hotel in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a hotel in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and called for the perpetrators to be held to account.

According to media reports, a hotel with Chinese nationals in Kabul was attacked by unidentified armed personnel on Monday. Three terrorists were killed and several Chinese civilians were injured. An affiliate of the extremist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Guterres “expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.

The secretary-general called for the perpetrators to be held to account, and reiterated that “attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the statement added. ■