Christmas accidents blight Australian roads

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday urged drivers to take care and think of other road users’ safety, after three people died in road crashes on the first day of the authority’s Operation Christmas/New Year 2022.

Reports from NSW Police showed that on Friday morning, a 56-year-old man was found dead in a single-vehicle crash in the state’s Riverina region, where a silver sedan had allegedly left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Hours later, a 95-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a four-wheel drive in Bankstown and died at the scene.

On Friday evening, emergency services were called to the Northern Beaches, after a car struck a parked boat.

The front-seat passenger, who is believed to be aged 29, lost his life, while the driver – a 56-year-old man – was uninjured and taken to a hospital for mandatory testing.

The state’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander and Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said it was tragic to see three lives had been lost on the first day of the operation.

“We urge people to think about others as you get behind the wheel. Irresponsible behavior – including speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using your mobile phone while driving – can drastically alter your own or another road user’s life,” McFadden stressed.

According to a statement released by NSW Police, Operation Christmas/New Year 2022 kicked off on Friday and would run until Jan. 2, 2023. During day one of the operation, more than 25,000 random breath tests were conducted across the state, resulting in 45 charges for drink-driving.

Meanwhile, police issued 730 traffic infringement notices for speeding offenses, 80 for mobile phone offenses and 39 for seatbelt and restraint offenses. ■