Germany offers economic aid to Tunisia

Germany has signed two agreements to donate 105 million euros (112 million U.S. dollars) to Tunisia to support the country’s economy, the Tunisian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The two agreements cover vital areas of cooperation, including regional development, support for decentralization, youth employment and their participation in economic life, digitalization, encouragement of investments and trade,” it said.

Germany will also support Tunisia’s sustainable agriculture and rural development, combating climate change and encouraging the use of renewable energies, it added.

Tunisian Foreign Affairs Minister Othman Jerandi said that the Tunisian-German ties have been enhanced. ■