Israel’s new gov’t puts West Bank settlement top priority

Israel’s incoming government led by comeback leader Benjamin Netanyahu released its policy guidelines on Wednesday, putting settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank as its top priority.

The policy document, a copy of which has been seen by Xinhua, states that the government, led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, will “advance and develop the settlement in all parts of the land of Israel — in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria,” using the Biblical names for the West Bank.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is set to return to office as the head of a coalition of extreme-right and hardline religious parties. The government, which is expected to be sworn in on Thursday, will be the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

Earlier on Wednesday, the parliament passed a law to grant Itamar Ben-Gvir, the ultranationalist leader of the Jewish Power party, expanded authorities over the police as the Minister of National Security, a new title created specifically for him.

In a statement issued by his office on Wednesday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog expressed “deep concern” about the incoming government and its stances on LGBT rights, racism and Israel’s Arab minority. ■