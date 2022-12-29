Russian, Syrian, Turkish defense ministers discuss Syrian crisis during talks in Moscow

December 29, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Mediterranean Focus, Syria, Turkey, Россия 0

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey discussed the situation in Syria during talks held in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed solutions to the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, and collective efforts aimed at combatting extremist groups in Syria, the statement said.

All sides noted the importance of continuing dialogue in this format to further stabilize the situation in Syria and the region as a whole, the statement added. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 6532 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG