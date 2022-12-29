U.S. stocks fall amid market sell-off

U.S. stocks pulled back on Wednesday as investors rotated out off risky assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.10 percent, to 32,875.71. The S&P 500 sank 46.03 points, or 1.20 percent, to 3,783.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 139.94 points, or 1.35 percent, to 10,213.29.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with energy and technology down 2.22 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively, leading the slide.

It has been a challenging year for equity investors, as surging U.S. inflation has prompted the most aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening in decades, resulting in a painful adjustment in equity valuations.

While “S&P 500 valuations are now much more reasonable,” that “doesn’t mean U.S. stocks are out of the woods,” UBS analysts said in a recent note.

“We think investors have to be prepared for another leg down in this bear market in the months ahead, potentially driven by weaker corporate profits,” they cautioned. ■

