Cyprus and India ink memorandum on defence and military cooperation

December 30, 2022

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides (R) and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint press conference in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 29, 2022. Cyprus and India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defense and military cooperation and stressed their close ties for over 60 years, the two countries said in an official statement. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

Cyprus and India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence and military cooperation and stressed their close ties for over 60 years, the two countries said in an official statement.

The document was signed during the working visit to Cyprus of India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The statement said that Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, also signed an MoU on Cyprus’ accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The ISA aims to promote cooperation in the efficient production and consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

With Cyprus’ Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, Jaishankar also signed a Letter of Intent to launch negotiations for an agreement on migration and movement with the aim of managing irregular immigration. ■

