Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Anadolu Efes in Euroleague basketball

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv achieved an 80-72 home win against Euroleague champions Anadolu Efes in the 16th round of the Euroleague basketball on Thursday evening.

It was Maccabi’s ninth win of the Euroleague season, while the Turkish side remained with eight wins from 16 games.

In front of 11,000 fans at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Jalen Adams and Lorenzo Brown helped Maccabi take a 24-14 lead before the first quarter ended 26-19.

Assists by Vasilije Micic and points by Will Clyburn helped the visitors take a 43-39 lead in the 18th minute and 45-44 at halftime.

The close game continued until a 14-2 run, led by Rodrigue Beaubois, helped Anadolu lead 65-55 before the third quarter ended 65-57.

However, Brown inspired Maccabi to turn the game around with an impressive 22-2 run on the way to the important win.

Brown scored a game-high 23 points, along with seven assists. His teammate John DiBartolomeo scored 12 points, while Bonzie Colson and Adams added 11 points each.

Clyburn scored team-high 20 points for Anadolu, while Beaubois contributed 14 more.

Maccabi will next play against Spanish champions Real Madrid in Spain, while Anadolu will host French champions Lyon-Villeurbanne, with both games to be played on January 6. ■