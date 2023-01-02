Israel launches missile strike on Damascus International airport, killing two soldiers.

Israel launched a missile strike on Damascus International airport on Monday, killing two soldiers.

The air attack at around 2:00 am local time (2300 GMT) has caused Damascus International Airport out of service and the death of two soldiers, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported, citing military sources.

Another two soldiers were injured in the attack, said the report.

Earlier, SANA reported that several explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital at night and that Syrian air defense was repelling the Israeli attack.

In 2022, Israel has carried out a score of missile strikes in Syria.