Cohen plans to attend a conference with Arab counterparts

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen plans to attend a conference in March with his counterparts from Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel.

Cohen, who took office last week in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government, said the conference will be hosted by Morocco, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

The ministry’s director-general is scheduled to attend a working meeting next week with Arab counterparts in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to prepare the meeting, he added.

Cohen was referring to the Negev Forum, a foreign ministerial-level framework established by Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and the United States in 2022 to develop Israeli-Arab relations, especially after the normalization Abraham Accords Israel reached with Bahrain, Morocco and the UAE in 2020.

“Expanding the Accords to other countries is not a matter of ‘if’ but of ‘when,'” Cohen said, adding Israel’s ties with the Arab countries resulted in 2.85 billion U.S. dollars in trade in 2022 and “a significant contribution to security … and regional stability.”

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a sixth term last week, has expressed hope of forming official ties with Saudi Arabia. In the past, Riyadh has conditioned any diplomatic progress with Israel on progress toward a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

