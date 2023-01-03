France to enhance military cooperation with Lebanon, help navy

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has vowed to enhance military cooperation with Lebanon and help raise the capacity of the Lebanese navy.
During a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Maurice Slim, Lecornu pledged to carry out a military cooperation program with Lebanon to increase the capabilities of the Lebanese military, especially that of the Lebanese Navy.
Lecornu also called for closer cooperation between France and Lebanon to combat illegal migration across the Mediterranean.
For his part, Slim expressed gratitude to France for helping Lebanon, particularly during times of crisis, and for its continuous support for Lebanese institutions, especially the Lebanese military.
Lecornu arrived in Lebanon on Saturday for a visit that included a trip to the barracks of French peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.
