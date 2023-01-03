Jordan freezes tax on kerosene during winter

King Abdullah II of Jordan has directed the government to freeze the tax on kerosene during winter to alleviate citizens’ burdens.

There is serious work and efforts to find economic solutions to the challenges that Jordan is facing through implementing many economic programs to reduce the burden on citizens, he said.

He added that the year 2023 will be a year of implementation of action plans and projects.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the tax on kerosene would be “immediately” frozen, adding that the government would not increase kerosene prices even if prices rise at the global level.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the price of one liter of kerosene will decline from 0.785 Jordanian dinars (around 1.10 U.S. dollars) to 0.62 Jordanian dinars.

On Jan. 1, Jordan reduced prices of several types of fuel derivatives between 2-8 percent.

Jordan launches Low-Carbon Pathway (LCP) for power sector Jordan has launched the Low-Carbon Pathway (LCP) for its power sector, which was prepared in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to set carbon emissions targets until 2050. Jordan’s Energy Minister [Read More]