Turkey anger at Al-Aqsa Mosque visit

Turkey has denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the flashpoint holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem as a “provocative act.”

“We are concerned by the provocative act by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police and we condemn it,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey called on Israel to “act responsibly to prevent such provocations that will violate the status and sanctity of holy places in Jerusalem and escalate the tension in the region,” the ministry added.

The Turkish statement came amid the country’s efforts to normalize its ties with Israel after years of strained relations due to the Turkish government’s support to the Palestinian cause.

The relations between Israel and Turkey became strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, leaving 10 Turks on board killed.

The two countries have been working to mend their ties since last year, when Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an ice-breaking visit to Ankara, the first of its kind by an Israeli leader since 2008.

They also reappointed ambassadors in 2022, who were expelled by each other after Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians during the protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

