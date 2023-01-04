Israel detects pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks at two farms

Israel said on Tuesday that it has detected pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks at two more turkey farms in the country.
The first outbreak occurred among 25,000 turkeys in three coop structures at a turkey farm in the village of Magal near the barrier wall built by Israel in the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a statement.
A second outbreak was detected among 25,000 turkeys for breeding in three coop structures in the southern village of Be’er Tuvia, the ministry said.
With the latest two turkey farms, bird flu outbreaks have been reported in nine poultry farms throughout Israel in recent weeks.
The ministry called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds and quarantined all coops within 10 km of the latest two outbreaks.
It also instructed the general public to buy poultry meat and eggs only at regulated selling sites, avoid buying unmarked and unpackaged eggs, and consume the cooked meat and eggs only.
Israel detects bird flu at southern turkey farms
The highly pathogenic bird flu has been detected in two turkey farms in southern Israel, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said Thursday. About 7,300 infected turkeys were detected in the village of Hatzor, while [Read More]
Israel probably passed the peak of bird flu outbreak: statement
The peak of the bird flu outbreak in Israel has probably passed, and there is no indication of harm to humans, said a joint statement issued Friday by the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural [Read More]
Israel detects over 1 mln infected chickens, turkeys since bird flu outbreak
The total number of chickens and turkeys detected with the pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza during the current spread of the virus in Israel has surpassed 1 million, according to a statement issued on Thursday by [Read More]