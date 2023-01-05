Morocco rescues 270 Spain-bound migrants in Mediterranean, Atlantic

The Moroccan navy rescued 270 Spain-bound migrants in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic from Dec. 24, 2022 to Jan. 4, official news agency MAP reported on Thursday.

The migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, Yemen and Syria, the agency quoted a military source as saying.

They have attempted dangerous crossings and encountered problems while boarding several makeshift boats, kayaks, jet skis, and even swimming, it added.

Before being taken to the closest Moroccan ports and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual procedures, the migrants received first aid from navy units, according to the report.

Morocco has become a popular transit country for both African and Asian migrants seeking to reach Europe for better living conditions. The shortest distance from Morocco’s Mediterranean coasts to Spain is only 14 km via the Strait of Gibraltar. ■