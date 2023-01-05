Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian teenager was killed early on Thursday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Balata refugee camp, which is adjacent to the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement.

Aamer Abu Zaytoon, 16, succumbed to a gunshot wound to his chest and three other Palestinians were injured in the clashes between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers, it said.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers stormed the refugee camp at predawn to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security for their alleged involvement in firing on Israeli soldiers.

Since March 2022, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank in response to a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians that killed at least 30 Israelis in Israel and the West Bank. ■