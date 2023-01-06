Palestinian diplomat stresses importance of UNSC session on Al-Aqsa Mosque issue

The upcoming UN Security Council’s (UNSC) session is important because of its “speedy convening and the unification of the international community in condemning and rejecting Itamar Ben-Gvir’s action,” a Palestinian diplomat has said.

The UNSC will hold an emergency session on Thursday to discuss the recent visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Jerusalem’s holy site Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s envoy to the UN, said in a statement that Ben-Gvir’s action came with “the approval of the most right-wing government in the history of Israel.”

Mansour said, “a meeting for the Council of Arab Ambassadors and another for the Islamic group will be held in New York before the session, and a meeting of a joint Palestinian Arab-Islamic delegation will be held with the Security Council’s president.”

Ben-Gvir on Tuesday visited the flashpoint holy site Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem, which was denounced by the Palestinian side as a provocation.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had assigned the Palestine Mission afterwards in New York to go to the UN Security Council to confront the “attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said an official statement.

