Eurozone annual inflation eases to 9.2 pct on lower energy prices: Eurostat

Inflation in the eurozone is expected to have dropped for a second consecutive month in December 2022 to 9.2 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), on Friday.

December’s lower inflation rate was driven mainly by moderating energy prices and actions by governments to cushion households from rising utility bills. Eurozone inflation stood at 10.6 percent in October, the highest level since records began in 1997.

The energy price surge cooled significantly in December. However, Eurostat still estimated the annual energy price inflation at 25.7 percent, compared with 34.9 percent in November. Food, alcohol and tobacco price inflation accelerated slightly to 13.8 percent from 13.6 percent a month earlier.

The core inflation rate, which excludes the more volatile categories of food and energy, rose to 5.2 percent from 5 percent in November.

Commenting on the report, ING economist Bert Colijn said that the drop in energy inflation was the result of the price caps and the lower oil and natural gas prices.

“It is likely that the peak in inflation is behind us now, but far more relevant for the economy and policymakers is whether inflation will structurally trend back to 2 percent from here on,” he wrote in his blog.

He expressed concern that core inflation continued to show little sign of relief, showing sizable increases for both goods and services.

“The next two months will be critical as many businesses traditionally change prices at the start of the year. It could therefore be that core inflation rises further from now,” he said. ■