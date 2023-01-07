Lebanon’s military court charges 7 over attacking UN peacekeepers

Lebanon’s military court has charged seven people over the attack in December that killed an Irish peacekeeper and wounded three others in southern Lebanon.

The State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged a detainee with murder, and six others with threatening with an illegal weapon and destroying the vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), reported the local newspaper Annahar.

On Dec. 14, a UNIFIL convoy came under attack in the southern Lebanese village of al-Aqbieh, in which an Irish soldier was killed and three others were wounded.

The UNIFIL has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces and ensure peace and security along the Israel-Lebanon border.