Morocco, EU vow to deepen strategic partnership

Morocco and the European Union (EU) vowed on Thursday to deepen their strategic partnership.

This came as Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

“I wish to reiterate the strong commitment of the EU to this partnership and our willingness to expand, deepen its legal framework,” said Borrell at a press conference with Bourita following their talks.

Morocco is one of the most dynamic and closest partners of the EU in south Mediterranean, with a strategic partnership based on joint and concrete actions, he said.

For his part, Bourita said that “the EU-Moroccan partnership is important and must be protected. It is a partnership that is now suffering repeated judicial and media attacks.”

He emphasized the importance of the EU as a strategic partner of the North African country, adding that it is “a partnership of neighborhood, values and interests.”

Earlier Thursday, Borrell held talks with Moroccan head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, during which the two sides expressed the joint desire to deepen dialogue and cooperation, within the framework of the strategic partnership.

On Friday, Borrell will make a speech at the Euro-Mediterranean University of Fez, in central Morocco. ■