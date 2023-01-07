Palestine rejects, condemns Israeli sanctions

Palestine on Friday rejected and condemned the Israeli retaliatory sanctions imposed on the Palestinians.

“The measures taken by the Israeli government in response to the Palestinian moves at the UN are condemned and unacceptable,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, said in a statement.

“That Palestinian rights are non-negotiable, and the Palestinian people and its leadership are capable of protecting the rights endorsed by the UN resolutions, whatever the price,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that the Palestinians would continue “the political, diplomatic and legal struggle to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine.”

He called on the international community and the U.S. “to take action to stop the Israeli threats that contradict the UN resolutions. The extremist Israeli government seeks escalation to drag the region to the brink of explosion.”

Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a statement that “Israeli measures won’t discourage us from pursuing their government in international institutions and forums.”

He added that the Palestinian people and their leadership “will expose the policies of the Israeli government that it implements against the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli security cabinet announced on Friday a series of punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority (PA), including seizing tax revenues Israel collects on behalf of the PA and channeling them to Israeli victims attacked by Palestinian assailants, according to the statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

The move comes as a response to the PA’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an advisory opinion on Israel’s occupation of territories in the West Bank.