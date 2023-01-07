U.S. adds 223,000 jobs in December

U.S. firms added 223,000 jobs in December, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department published Friday.

That beat analysts’ estimates only by a hair, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting that 200,000 jobs would be added.

While the jobs report showed lighter gains than expected, analysts doubt the news will make any significant impact on current Fed policy of keeping rates high to slow the labor market and kill surging inflation.

In Fed minutes published earlier this week, the central bank indicated that rates will remain higher for the foreseeable future, as the worst inflation in four decades shows no sign of significantly abating.