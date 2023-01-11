EU launches 25-mln-euro initiatives to support Lebanon’s vulnerable people

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday launched two new initiatives worth 25 million euros (26.8 million U.S. dollars) to support vulnerable people in Lebanon and fight food insecurity.

A statement released by the EU Delegation to Lebanon said that these initiatives are a response to the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the EU’s neighboring countries.

“The funds available for Lebanon will provide immediate assistance for 7,245 impoverished Lebanese families (41,287 individuals) enrolled in the National Poverty Targeting Programme… In addition, the EU assistance will help Lebanese people in need to cover their food needs,” said the statement.

The EU wants to help strengthen Lebanese agricultural and agri-food systems in the medium to long term by increasing the productive capacity of Lebanese farmers, it added.

“A less demanding and more climate-suitable agriculture shall be supported. This will help Lebanon diversify its food production and move away from dependency on crops and cereals imports,” said the statement, adding that the project will be implemented in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme. ■