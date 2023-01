A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua province in eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The government agency reported that the quake struck at 14:59 p.m. local time (0759 GMT) with its epicenter located 44 km northeast of Waropen district at a depth of 60 km.

The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it said. ■