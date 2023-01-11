Poland to seek U.S. help with WWII compensation from Germany

Poland will seek U.S. help in its pursuit of German World War II reparations, Polish deputy foreign minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Tuesday.

Last September, the Polish government presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during WWII, along with a pledge to demand reparations from Germany amounting to 1.3 trillion euros (1.4 trillion U.S. dollars).

However, the German government said the reparations issue was already closed. Poland has since sent diplomatic notes to Germany, as well as its EU and NATO allies, to drum up support for its case.

Mularczyk told a press conference on Tuesday that the Polish government’s next move, aimed at making the war reparation claim an international topic, will be to turn to the U.S.

He said he is counting on U.S. support on “the issue of Poland’s claiming compensation for the effects of World War II.” (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar) ■