Indian capital witnesses 3rd worst cold spell in 23 years

The Indian capital city Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed the third worst cold spell in January in the past 23 years, said a leading scientist at the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

R.K. Jenamani, who is also the India head of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, also warned of a second cold spell in the Indian capital city beginning on Jan. 14.

“Delhi experienced a cold wave from the night of Jan. 3 till the morning of Jan. 9. During these five days, the average temperature hovered around 2-4 Degrees Celsius. This was the third coldest spell in the Indian capital in the past 23 years,” Jenamani told Xinhua.

“Earlier, in 2006 we had the lowest temperature of 1.9 Degrees Celsius for four days, and then in 2013 we had a similar cold wave for seven days.”

Delhi has been witnessing intense cold conditions for over two weeks as the temperature dipped to as low as below 1 degree Celsius in some areas around the capital city, according to local media reports.

People can be seen shivering in the cold outdoors and sitting around bonfires to protect themselves from the cold. Over 50 cold-related deaths have been reported in Kanpur city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. ■