Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Partizan in EuroLeague basketball

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv achieved a 90-81 home win against Serbia’s KK Partizan Belgrade in the 18th round of basketball’s EuroLeague on Wednesday evening.

It was Maccabi’s 10th win of the EuroLeague season, while Partizan remain with eight wins from 18 games.

In front of 11,000 fans at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Bonzie Colson inspired Maccabi to take a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, while Zach Leday helped Partizan cut the margin to 46-39 at halftime.

Both teams’ offenses were not at their best in the third quarter, ending 64-53 for the hosts.

Aleksa Avramovic helped Partizan cut the gap to 73-67, but points by John DiBartolomeo and Brown secured the victory for Maccabi.

Brown scored a team-high 21 points, while Colson contributed 19 points for Maccabi. Kevin Punter scored 22 points for Partizan.

Maccabi will next play against Panathinaikos in Athens, while Partizan will host Saski Baskonia of Spain on Friday. ■