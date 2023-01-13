Hungarian FM urges int’l support for return of displaced Syrians from Lebanon

Visiting Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday urged the international community to support the return of displaced Syrians in Lebanon to their homeland, the National News Agency reported.

“We are aware of the great pressure the refugees place on Lebanon,” Szijjarto said at a joint press conference in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Noting the fact that displaced Syrians constitute one-fifth of the Lebanese population, he called on the international community to assist with the return of the Syrian refugees to their country.

“The global food crisis adds additional burden, and we will face an increase in illegal immigration if the international community does not focus its efforts on creating appropriate conditions for the return of the displaced to their country,” the Hungarian minister said.

For his part, Bou Habib urged the international community to help his country return Syrian refugees to their homeland as Lebanon, which has been suffering from a financial crisis in the past years, cannot afford to continue to host more than 2 million refugees.

“The situation in Syria has become safe, and it is possible to secure a safe return for refugees to their country,” Bou Habib said.

Lebanon is hosting the world’s largest number of refugees per capita. ■