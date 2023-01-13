Indian domestic flight searched at Delhi airport over bomb scare

Security arrangements at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport went into a tizzy on Thursday after a phone call alleged a bomb was planted inside a domestic flight, a Delhi Police source confirmed.

The bomb scare was regarding the Delhi-Pune flight, belonging to the SpiceJet airline, before its take-off.

Following the bomb threat, security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Police thoroughly searched the aircraft but could not find anything suspicious.

“The CISF is also on alert after the call was received and the two forces are working together to handle the situation,” said a report by the India Today news channel.

A similar phone call was received regarding a bomb kept in a Moscow-Goa flight on Tuesday, though later it was found to be a hoax call. ■