Israel’s Holon, Ramla reach last 16 in women’s basketball EuroCup

Israeli basketball clubs Elitzur Ramla and Elitzur Holon advanced to the round of 16 of the FIBA Women’s EuroCup after achieving easy home wins on Thursday evening.

Ramla won 82-46 at home to complete a double victory over Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in an Israeli derby, a week after having beaten them in Ashdod.

Alyssa Baron topped Ramla’s scorers with 16 points, while her teammate Alysha Clark added 14. Shakira Austin contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for Ramla.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored a team-high 13 points for Ashdod.

Holon beat Panathinaikos 75-56 for the second time after an away win in Athens a week ago.

Alex Harden scored a game-high 18 points for the Israeli side, while her teammate Jennie Simms contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Emily Potter finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Panathinaikos.

Ramla will play against Poland’s Gorzow Wielkopolski in the last 16, while Holon will meet Reyer Venezia of Italy. ■