Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Omonia Nicosia in European Volleyball Challenge Cup

Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv achieved a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) home win over Cypriot champions Omonia Nicosia in the first leg of the men’s European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Challenge Cup quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

After Maccabi won the first set thanks to points by Alexander Safonov, the match played at the Hadar Yosef National Sports Center was stopped for 50 minutes after flares and lighters were thrown onto court by local fans.

Israel’s Sports Minister Miki Zohar took the microphone and urged the fans to stop rioting, but they continued to throw objects. The match resumed after most of the 1,000 fans had been removed from the arena.

The absence of fans did not prevent Maccabi from dominating the next two sets as well, with Safonov and Kevin Foyer contributing in their offense.

Safonov contributed 16 points for Maccabi, while Foyer added 10. Bruno Santos finished with nine points for Omonia.

The second leg is scheduled for January 26 in Nicosia. ■