Germans support use of coal-fired power plants amid energy crisis: survey

Sixty percent of Germans support the increased use of carbon-intensive coal-fired power plants to secure power supply during the energy crisis, according to a survey published by public broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

The German government currently allows the temporary reactivation of coal-fired power plants to compensate for shortfalls in Russian gas. As a result, coal-generated electricity in Europe’s largest economy has increased significantly, according to the latest figures.

In the third quarter of 2022, more than a third of the electricity produced and fed into the country’s grid was generated by coal-fired power plants, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). Germany still aims to completely phase out coal as a power source by 2030.

German energy company RWE said on Wednesday that it will align its target with that of the government and bring forward its exit from coal to 2030. “This means that the previously planned operating time of the company’s coal-fired power plants has been halved,” RWE said in a statement. ■