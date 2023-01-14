Heavy rain warning issued for parts of Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service on Saturday issued a heavy rain warning as a trough lies over the southern parts of the Pacific island country.

The warning said associated clouds and heavy rain with thunderstorms are expected to affect Rennell/Bellona, Makira, Temotu, Russell Islands and the southern parts of the Western and Guadalcanal Provinces.

The meteorological service warned that such localized heavy rain may lead to possible landslide and flash flooding over communities living near hill slopes, close to large rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

Sea travellers are also warned to consider taking safety action as such heavy rain may reduce visibility.

The heavy rain warning has continued for several days in the last week due to the active trough. Local media the Solomon Times said such weather condition has also affected the supply of fresh produce at the central market in the capital city, Honiara, with a notable decrease in supplies and a slight increase in prices. ■