Lebanon opens fire at Israeli drone violating airspace: source

The Lebanese army on Friday opened fire at an Israeli drone that violated the airspace in southeastern Lebanon, a source in the army told Xinhua.

The Israeli drone flew for several minutes over the borderline in Houla town, where the Lebanese army was carrying out a mission, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The army fired machine guns at the drone, prompting a state of alert among the Lebanese and Israeli armies, the source added, calling for the intervention of the UN Interim force in Lebanon to reduce tension.

Israeli warplanes fly into Lebanese airspace daily, which the United Nations considers a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which calls for a cease-fire between the two countries and Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanon. ■