Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off in India

The 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup began in India on Friday.

This is the second consecutive occasion that India has hosted the tournament.

Four matches played on the opening day saw India defeat Spain 2-0, Argentina defeat South Africa 1-0, England defeat Wales 5-0, and Australia win over France 8-0.

This edition features 16 teams divided into four groups. The winner of each group will directly advance to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams from each group will play the crossover round and the winner will go through to the quarters.

The 16 participating teams are India, Spain, Argentina, South Africa, England, Wales, Australia, France, New Zealand, Chile, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Belgium, South Korea, Germany and Japan.

The final is scheduled to be played on January 29. ■