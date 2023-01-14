Turkish prosecutors launch probe into anti-Erdogan protest in Sweden

Turkish prosecutors on Friday launched an investigation into a protest against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The decision came after the Turkish president filed a criminal complaint with Turkish prosecutors over the protest.

“A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, demanding that an investigation be launched into the perpetrators for the criminal acts targeting our president,” Erdogan’s lawyer Huseyin Aydin said on Twitter.

Ankara believes the recent protest against Erdogan is a criminal provocation by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Sweden.

The protesters hung a puppet likened to Erdogan in a recent demonstration in Stockholm.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom to protest the “terror propaganda” against Erdogan. The Turkish parliament also cancelled the Swedish parliament speaker’s visit to Turkey.

Sweden has been seeking Turkey’s approval to join NATO but Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists. There is no significant breakthrough yet over this issue. ■